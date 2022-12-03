Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’

Nebraska state senator raised concerns about removed ‘pride’ items
A "misunderstanding" could be to blame for public outcry, according to one school district
A "misunderstanding" could be to blame for public outcry, according to one school district
By Laura Sambol
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska lawmaker is getting entangled in a controversy involving Millard Public Schools.

State Sen. Megan Hunt posted on social media that she heard allegations that teachers at Millard North weren’t allowed to display things like pride flags and “safe space” stickers.

Millard North administrators and some students say it’s all a big misunderstanding.

“I actually have a debate class with one of my teachers, and they have a giant pride flag in their classroom,” said Jordan Marquez, an openly transgender student at Millard North.

Marquez was surprised to hear about a post on Hunt’s Facebook page showing an email the state senator had sent to an MPS administrator.

The email talks about claims that teachers are not allowed to “display pride flags, safe space stickers or anything associated with the Human Rights Campaign.”

“That’s not true,” Marquez said.

In a statement, MPS said they believe the misunderstanding stems in part from a district policy asking staff not to bring politics or advocacy organizations into the classroom unless it directly relates to approved curriculum.

The district says that does not mean that flags, stickers or other symbols cannot be displayed.

MPS says they think there may have been confusion because there was an issue a few weeks ago with a display that included, in part, the removal of a pride flag. MPS would not give specifics.

Ewan Walker is another openly transgender student at Millard North. They say whatever happened, they believe the school is inclusive and they feel supported.

“We have a thing that’s called SAGA, which is, not an awareness, but it’s a club for the LGBTQ community after school — that they can just get informed of what’s going on,” Walker said.

6 News made attempts to contact Hunt who is currently in Washington, D.C.; but did not receive a statement from her before airtime.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Rhule announces football staff hires
Malachi Coleman
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m....
One person hospitalized following southwest Lincoln apartment fire
Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center.
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center

Latest News

A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along...
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along...
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Cooler and not as windy
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the N. 36th Street and Saint Paul Avenue on...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to fire in northeast Lincoln