Not as cold Saturday night and warmer Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quiet conditions expected Saturday night through Monday across Nebraska. Temperatures Saturday night will not be as cold and it will not be as windy. Milder conditions expected on Sunday and seasonal temperatures for Monday.

Mostly clear and chilly Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Lows will range from the mid teens to lower 20s in most locations. South wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts around 20 mph.

Not as cold or as windy Saturday night. (1011 Weather)

Seasonal overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures start off around 20 degrees Sunday morning and will end up near 50 degrees. (1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Monday will be a touch cooler but near the average for early December. There will be a small chance of rain or snow on Tuesday. Dry conditions expected Wednesday and then a chance of rain and snow on Thursday.

Temperatures will be with in a few degrees of average over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.