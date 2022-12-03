Our Town York: December 5-10

10/11 First at Four
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of York is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town York.

Join us the week of December 5, 2022, as we explore York. We’ll learn about an all-inclusive playground, and see how some city buildings are enjoying new upgrades. We’ll discover how downtown revitalization continues to remain a priority. Plus, we’ll profile the York High School agriculture program, encounter a unique solar farm, and pay a visit to York University.

We will have a full story on Pure Nebraska each morning at 9 a.m. Then, be sure to watch throughout the day on 10/11 newscasts for continued coverage. Saturday night, we will feature a full hour special on the town. Be sure to tune in!

