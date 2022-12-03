UNO Police respond after threatening note found at church

By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A threatening note was found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center.

According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, Saturday morning a note was found on the door of the the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory near 71st and Pacific Street, southwest of the UNO campus.

The St. John Paul II Newman Center serves as a social hub for college students.

The Archdiocese of Omaha described the note as “threatening,” but did not give further details. They said the author of the note claimed to represent a group called Jane’s Revenge, which is often described as an extremist abortion rights group.

UNO Campus Police responded and are currently investigating. Omaha Police are also involved.

“This obviously causes us great concern,” said Rev. Dan Andrews, the director of the Newman Center. “Our number one priority is the safety of our students. We are thankful for UNO Police’s prompt response and attention to this threat.”

Rev. Dan Andrews also says residents and parishioners are undeterred, and called the note unsettling and unfortunate.

