Monday Forecast: A decidedly “docile” December day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A series of weather systems will swing across the Central Plains this week...

We should see a rather quiet start to our work week...although it will certainly be breezier and cooler than the day we enjoyed on Sunday. A cold front will drop south during the day on Monday, bringing us an increasing north-northwesterly breeze and keeping high temperatures in the 30s and 40s...with little-or-no precipitation expected. The first of three weather systems expected to impact the coverage area this week will sneak out of the central Rockies Monday night-into-Tuesday morning. This wave is weak, but may have enough “energy” to spread some very light snow over parts of western...central and eventually northeastern Nebraska through that Monday night-Tuesday morning time frame. A more significant low pressure area is expected to influence our mid-week weather...with the POTENTIAL for a wintry “mix” of moisture, including the possibility of some freezing rain...as well as some accumulating snow. We’ll keep an eye on this possible weather-maker as we work our way through the early part of the week...so stay tuned. The final shot of precipitation this week times out for Friday night and Saturday...this one also looks relatively weak, but may bring some light rain or light snow to parts of mainly eastern Nebraska. Temperatures this week look “seasonal” for early-December...with highs averaging in the upper 30s-to-lower 40s...and lows dropping into the mid teens-to-mid 20s during the overnights.

Monday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

7-Day Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

