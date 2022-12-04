Omaha Police investigating after 1 injured in cutting

By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered injuries after a cutting Saturday night.

Omaha Police says officers responded at 9 p.m. to 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard.

Police found a 26-year-old man with injuries. The victim was sent to Bergan mercy Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on...
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along...
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
(Source: KOLN).
Lincoln South Beltway to open this month

Latest News

Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday.
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
Second Omaha church threatened with note
It was Lincoln’s first in-person Hour of Code event since 2019.
Hour of Code back in person