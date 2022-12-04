Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln

Local candle shop opens second location
Local candle shop opens second location(John Grinvalds)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept.

Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today.

Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to the company’s growth despite the pandemic.

“We’ve definitely faced unique challenges in the last year, in the last two years,” Henning said. “And I think it says a lot about our drive, our resliency, and a lot about our community and our supporters. We have so many supporters here locally in Lincoln but also around the world.”

The company makes pure soy candles and is owned and operated by women.

On Sunday, Wax Buffalo is hosting a German-inspired holiday marked. It will take place in the Haymarket under the O Street viaduct and go from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

