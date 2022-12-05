Aging Partners opens new senior center

The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., opened Monday, Dec. 5. Aging Partners closed the Lake Street Senior Center, in St. James Church, 2400 S. 11th St., on Nov. 30. The new center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

Transportation will be available to the Downtown Senior Center on Dec. 1 and 2 for regular visitors of the Lake Street center.

“The new location will be ADA accessible, have ample parking, a kitchen facility and space for recreation and other activities,” said Aging Partners Director Randall S. Jones. “Attendees will have the opportunity to have a nutritious meal, participate in fun activities and enjoy the company of others.”

Jones said his staff will consult current senior center visitors on how the new location can be made attractive to area residents, and how senior center patrons can more easily transition to the new Washington Street facility from the former Lake Street and other senior center sites.

Lunch reservations are required two days in advance at all Aging Partners Senior Centers. Transportation to and from Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln is available upon request. Voluntary contributions for transportation are accepted.

Aging Partners is the local Area Agency on Aging, providing unbiased information while planning and advocating for older adults in an eight-county area. Its mission is to enhance daily living, expand personal choices and ensure the independence and full life of the people they serve. More information is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-7070.

