Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a two-car crash west of North Platte.

It happened Sunday afternoon between Hershey and North Platte on Highway 30.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the driver of a sedan, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it appears he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to Great Plains Health with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

