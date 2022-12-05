Hershey man identified in fatal Highway 30 crash

Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North Platte Sunday.(WTOC)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Bruce Miller of Hershey was killed Sunday afternoon when he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck on Highway 30 between North Platte and Hershey.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 26-year-old Travis Doss of Idaho. Doss suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Great Plains Health where he was treated.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the case and seat belts were in use.

