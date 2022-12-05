Lincoln native Sam Griesel lives out dream, beating Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -You can still hear the state buzzing over Nebraska Basketball’s upset win over Creighton Sunday night.

Nobody knows how much this win means for the program more than Lincoln native Sam Grisel, who grew up rooting for the Huskers in this rivalry.

Griesel was no longer just a fan in this rivalry, getting his first chance to play against Creighton Sunday night.

Griesel finished with a double-double with 18 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds helping Nebraska secure its second win over Creighton in 11 years.

“Just thinking back to players that I idolized that wear this jersey that didn’t get this win and especially in this arena,” Griesel said. “Obviously, just walking around Lincoln, everyone is just like ‘beat Creighton this year, beat Creighton this year.’ It’s hard to put into words. I get a little emotional thinking about it just because it means so much to me and so much to this group and state. This is a day that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“What it’s all about for me,” said Fred Hoiberg, Head Coach for Nebraska Basketball. “I’m sitting doing the TV after the game and I see Griesel over there hugging his parents, I mean how cool is that? For a guy that grew up in this and it means so much to him and to be able to come back and put that type of win on his resume that’s pretty darn cool. "

In nine games Griesel is the Huskers leading scorer, averaging 11 points per game. Derrick Walker is averaging 16, but has only played in four of the nine games.

