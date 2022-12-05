Lincoln Track Club hosts Holiday Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One after the other, dogs and their owners came bounding, trotting and walking to the finish line at Pioneers Park. Sunday was the 22nd annual Holiday Run, put on by the Lincoln Track Club.

Runners and walkers sported holiday attire on the one mile and 5k courses. Dogs got a special squirrel-shaped cookie after completing the race.

“It’s perfect,” said Ann Ringlein, vice president of the Lincoln Track Club. “It’s the beginning of the holiday season. We all like to give during the holiday season so we can give back. This is the perfect way if you’re a runner or walker or just a dog lover. Just to come out and enjoy nature at Pioneers Park.”

Proceeds from the registration fees allowed the track club to donate $5,000 to the Capital Humane Society. That’s the biggest gift so far, spurred by the largest attendance: 400 registrants and 200 dogs.

The Lincoln Track Club said the event is about getting exercise and having fun, and now their thoughts turn to next year’s run, hoping it will be even bigger.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.