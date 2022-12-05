Man arrested, facing DUI charges following crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man, who is facing DUI charges, following a crash in southeast Lincoln on Friday.

According to LPD, around 11:49 p.m. a 24-year-old woman, who was driving a 2019 Honda HRV, was northbound on S 84th turning westbound on Highway 2.

LPD said a 23-year-old woman was a passenger in the Honda.

A 31-year-old man, driving a 2016 Dodge challenger, was southbound on S 84th continuing straight through the intersection, according to police, and the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

The 24-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and she is still in critical condition. Her 23-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital and has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old man, identified as Reuben Linton, was not injured and was arrested for DUI and driving during suspension.

According to LPD, Linton had a blood alcohol level of .160.

