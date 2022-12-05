Monday cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Monday across Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected on Tuesday with a small chance of a few morning flurries or light snow shower. Wednesday should mainly dry until late Wednesday evening. Areas of rain and snow on Thursday, seasonal temperatures Friday and for the weekend.

Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and cooler for the Lincoln area on Monday. Highs in the lower 40s with a north-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cooler temperatures Monday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a flurry or light snow shower after midnight. Lows in the upper teens with northeast wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few flurries possible early in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon with the high in the low 40s. East wind becoming south 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Chance of some rain and snow on Thursday. Near average temperatures Friday through the weekend. Small chance of some precipitation over the weekend.

Temperatures over the next seven days will be around the average. (1011 Weather)

