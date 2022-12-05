New Lincoln.org website launches

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce announced a major update to Lincoln’s website for attractions and tourism ventures on Monday.

The new lincoln.org features an information hub for visitors when they are looking to find out what’s happening in Lincoln. The hub features photos and a modern design that shows off Lincoln’s restaurants, hotels, attractions, and more.

“The new lincoln.org serves as a window into all of the great things going on in our community, the excitement that surrounds our dynamic tourism skyline, and the website vividly shows what amazing opportunities await visitors and Lincolnites alike,” says Jeff Maul, executive directorvice president of Visit Lincoln.

The website gives the user multiple options to plan a night, weekend or longer stay around. The Lincoln Visitors Guide provides more information on popular spots from a local perspective and provides options for visitors planning their time in the community.

“Our incredible destination is showcased with improved tools to make stays in Lincoln memorable, with a user-friendly experience for new and continuing fans of Lincoln,” said Derek Feyerherm, vice president of operations & development of Visit Lincoln.

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is also updating their logo and branding, and will now go by the name “Visit Lincoln.”

“Visit Lincoln is a perfect way to brand our organization because it’s at the heart of what we do and want others to do, presenting a modern and colorful Lincoln for 2022 and beyond,” Maul said.

