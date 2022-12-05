NSP investigating Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit, fatal crash

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that...
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended with a fatal crash Saturday night.(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended with a fatal crash Saturday night.

Preliminary information shows that a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday. After a short time, the vehicle, a Toyota 4 Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch near the intersection of F Road and 11 Road in Hamilton County. The driver of the Toyota was ejected during the crash and transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Jordan Eastman, 34, of Giltner. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on...
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along...
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
Former Interim Nebraska Football Head Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest

Latest News

A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax...
Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market
One after the other, dogs and their owners came bounding, trotting and walking to the finish...
Lincoln Track Club hosts Holiday Run
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
Highs On Monday
Monday Forecast: A decidedly “docile” December day...