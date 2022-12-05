Omaha Police make arrest in November homicide

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in November.

Omaha Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton was arrested to face charges in the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks.

Kevin Thornton, 18
Kevin Thornton, 18(Omaha Police Department)

Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and attempted robbery.

The shooting took place Nov. 16 near 49th and Miami streets shortly after 3 p.m. Police found the male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LPD arrested a man, who is facing DUI charges, following a crash in southeast Lincoln on Friday.
Man arrested, facing DUI charges following crash in southeast Lincoln
A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along...
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10...
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday...
Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire

Latest News

Portions of two streets to close starting Tuesday
The Lincoln Police Department, with the help of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, recovered a stolen SUV...
Police recover stolen SUV submerged in Holmes Lake
Another case of avian flu reported in Nebraska
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce announced a major update to Lincoln’s website for attractions...
New Lincoln.org website launches
Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash