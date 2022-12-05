Pearl Harbor Ceremony set for Wednesday in Antelope Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council invites the public to a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park on Wednesday. The event will begin at 11:55 a.m. to coincide with the time of the Pearl Harbor attack Dec. 7, 1941.

The event will feature speakers Bill and Bob Dietrich, sons of Sgt. William H. Dietrich, who served on the USS Maryland at Pearl Harbor. Presentation of the Colors will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Post 3606, and Post 7722. The Nebraska Christian Men’s Chorus and Amanda Barker will be the featured musicians. Chaplain Irene Prince, Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps and Mount Olive AME Church (Emporia, KS), will deliver the invocation and benediction.

The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council recognizes military days and organizes programs for Memorial Day (last Monday of May), Patriot Day (Sept. 11), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (Dec. 7). The Lincoln Parks Foundation recognizes donations at the Bricks of Honor Annual Dedication held the second Saturday in June. For more information about the Bricks of Honor campaign, visit lincolnparks.org.

The Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Veterans Memorial Drive, is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit lincoln.ne.gov/VeteransGarden. For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

