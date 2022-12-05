Police recover stolen SUV submerged in Holmes Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen SUV that was submerged in Holmes Lake.

On Sunday, around 12:27 p.m., LPD officers and first responders with LFR were dispatched to the north shore of Holmes Lake on a report of a car submerged in the water near the dam.

According to LPD, the vehicle was found unoccupied. Police said the vehicle was recovered from the lake and towed to city impound.

Investigators believe that vehicle was stolen on Nov. 21 at 9:17 p.m. from the Kwik Shop near N Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the owner who said she had parked her 2016 Ford Explorer in front of the business, left it unlocked and running as she went inside.

From there, LPD said a stranger got in the car and left.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.