Portions of two streets to close starting Tuesday

(Pexels.com)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close beginning on Tuesday for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska.

The closures are as follows:

Pioneers Boulevard:

  • First Street to Highway 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The recommended detour is Pioneers Boulevard to Nebraska Parkway to Van Dorn Street to Highway 77.
  • South Folsom Street to Highway 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The recommended detour is Pioneers Boulevard to South Folsom Street to Old Cheney Road to Highway 77.

Old Cheney Road:

  • First Street to Highway 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The recommended detour from is Old Cheney Road to Warlick Boulevard to Highway 77.
  • South Folsom Street to Highway 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The recommended detour from is Old Cheney Road to South Folsom Street to West Denton Road to Highway 77. Access to homes in the area will be maintained. Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

