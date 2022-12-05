Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa.

According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle.

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means and we are so grateful,” the post reads.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program help provide gifts to children and provide food, shelter and utility assistance to those who need it most.

