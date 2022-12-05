Tuesday Forecast: A little AM snow...then lots of PM sun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet...but Thursday could get “interesting”...

A weak disturbance will swing out of the central Rockies Monday night-into-Tuesday morning. This wave of low pressure will attempt to drop some flurries or light snow showers across parts of western...central...and northeastern Nebraska...mainly north of Interstate 80. Any snow accumulations are expected to be light...generally 1/2″ or less. Clearing skies are likely as we head into Tuesday afternoon.

The next system of note enters our weather “consciousness” for the Wednesday night-into-Thursday time frame. Our longer-range weather models (EURO, GFS) are NOT in agreement at this time...but both indicate the “potential” for precipitation that would include the possibility of rain...freezing rain...and snow...with the European weather model indicating more in the way of snow for much of the state. It’s still a little early for putting numbers on this midweek system, but it certainly bears watching. Stay tuned for forecast updates as the week goes along.

Yet another disturbance will bring the area a chance for both rain and snow again for the second-half of the upcoming weekend and early part of next week...with the potential for this weather-maker to be more of an accumulating snow event for much of 10-11 Country. Again, it’s early...but this late weekend-early next week system will need to be closely watched as our winter weather pattern begins to turn more active...please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details this week. Temperatures over the coming days won’t stray to far from our seasonal averages...with highs in the mid 30s-to-mid 40s range...and lows averaging out in the mid teens-to-mid 20s.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

EURO Skycast - 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

GFS Skycast - 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

