Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer.

The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of the party happening below.

“Since this is my first [time at a market], they say, ‘Don’t get used to this, because usually it’s not this good,’” said Josh Kidney, the owner of Gentleman Badass.

Alicia Reisinger, owner of Wax Buffalo was inspired to host a Holiday Market by her time in Germany. It was a big step to transplant a tradition from Frunkfurt to Lincoln.

“My biggest anxiety is always will people show up? What will happen?” Reisinger said “You can plan for it, you can invite people, but will they really show up?”

That anxiety melted away during the unseasonably warm and sunny day. As thousands of Lincoln residents and visitors poured through the market.

“I walked out the front door and could barely get through the streets and was like, it’s happening,” Reisinger said. “Like the kind of problem you want where it just feels wonderful and squishy. This is exactly what we dreamed, and it feels magical and Christmasy and people are smiling and having a good time.”

“I honestly sold more than I expected to, and we’re not even half way through the day,” Kidney said. “So I’m kind of worried that I don’t have enough product, but you know, that’s a good problem to have.”

Visitors eyed goods like jewelry, delicacies and pet food.

“The holiday crowds are high spirits, everyone’s out having a great time,” said Dave Vrbas, Co-Owner of Lucky Larry’s Healthy Dog Treats.

Alicia said she hopes Sunday was the first step toward a new tradition. It served as a boon for local makers and small business owners like Alexa Berney, a college student who started Alexa and Co. Clothing last year.

“Honestly, its crucial for small businesses, especially since COVID and everything going online,” Berney said. “Events like these and supporting the small business community, shopping small during the holidays, truly is crucial for small businesses.”

Wax Buffalo said it’s pleased with the turnout and hopes to hold and event just like this next year. Many of the vendors I spoke with hope this becomes a Lincoln tradition.

