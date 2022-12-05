YMCA launches virtual fitness program

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The YMCA of Lincoln announced the launch of their virtual fitness program, YMCA360, on Monday. The program is an on-demand and livestreaming service brings the YMCA experience to mobile devices, TV’s, streaming devices and the web.

The program is included with every Lincoln YMCA membership.

Members will be able to view and participate in hundreds of group exercise classes, youth sports training, well-being classes, cooking classes and much more.

“YMCA360 is a new investment that our Y is making to ensure our members have access to the best YMCA program offerings no matter where they are,” said Barb Bettin, president and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “We are connecting our people, places, and programs in a whole new way and giving our members the freedom to customize their health and fitness journey at our state-of-the-art facilities as well as their own living rooms.”

YMCA360 is available free to the community through Dec. 31, at which point it will switch to a members-only benefit.

To learn more about YMCA360, visit ymcalincoln.org/ymca360.

