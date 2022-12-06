Barger asks for hand recount in District 26 election results

A close race in the Unicameral is likely going to a recount.
By Laura Halm
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Russ Barger, a candidate in Lincoln’s District 26, is asking the Nebraska Secretary of State for a hand re-count of the ballots in this past election after losing to George Dungan III.

Newly certified results show Barger lost by over one percent of the vote. According to Nebraska Secretary of State data, 11,696 total votes were cast in the District 26 race with Dungan receiving 5,960 or 50.96-percent of the votes and Barger receiving 5,736 or 49.04-percent.

That’s just past the threshold for an automatic recount, therefore Barger has to request one.

Barger is asking the Secretary of State for a hand count instead of a machine recount.

“The Barger campaign is willing and able to cover the cost of a hand recount, which may well exceed the $6,000 cost of a machine-based tabulator recount,” he said in a press release.

Legislative District 26 covers about 40,000 residents in northeast Lincoln. The current State Senator representing District 26, Matt Hansen, didn’t seek re-election because he ran for Lancaster County Clerk and subsequently won.

