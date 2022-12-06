Hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, study says

A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.
A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.(James Musallam / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study indicates that hearing aids may help delay or reduce dementia and cognitive decline.

The findings were published Monday in JAMA Neurology.

Research has shown that hearing loss is an important risk factor for dementia. However, what hasn’t been clear is whether treating hearing loss would help prevent the progression of cognitive decline.

The new study suggests that may indeed be the case.

Researchers analyzed more than 3,000 studies to reach their conclusion.

The review found that people who wore devices to help with hearing loss performed 3% better on cognitive scores in the short term. The use of hearing aids was also associated with a 19% reduction in long-term cognitive decline.

The findings are important because preventing cognitive decline is much easier than trying to reverse it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a “barndominium,”...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Anthony Pingel is heading to prison after a car crash that killed two teenagers.
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens
The Lincoln Police Department, with the help of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, recovered a stolen SUV...
Police recover stolen SUV submerged in Holmes Lake
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
LPD arrested a man, who is facing DUI charges, following a crash in southeast Lincoln on Friday.
Man arrested, facing DUI charges following crash in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
5-year-old New Mexico girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Russ Barger, the Republican candidate for Lincoln's district 26, has asked the Secretary of...
Barger asks for hand recount in District 26 election results
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LIVE: Pete Ricketts holds press conference after announcing plans to seek U.S. Senate appointment
A close race in the Unicameral is likely going to a recount.
Barger asks for hand recount in District 26 election results