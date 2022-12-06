Huskers return home for Big Ten Battle with Badgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in 15 days when the Huskers play host to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Tip-off between the Huskers (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (3-7, 0-1 Big Ten) is set for 7 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A live video stream will be provided to subscribers of B1G+ with Big Ten Student U announcers Connor Clark and Peyton Thomas on the call. The game also can be heard live on the Huskers Radio Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the call on 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha, the Huskers App and Huskers.com

Nebraska, which opened the year in the preseason top 25 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls, is receiving votes in both polls this week following a 90-67 victory over No. 20 Maryland in College Park on Sunday. It was Nebraska’s first-ever win over the Terrapins. The Huskers outscored the Terps 59-31 in the second half, including 30-11 in the fourth quarter at the Xfinity Center.

Jaz Shelley led the Huskers with 29 points, five assists and three steals at Maryland. An explosive scorer, Shelley scored 22 points in an 11-minute span that turned a 36-25 deficit with one minute left in the first half, into a 60-56 NU lead heading to the fourth quarter. The 5-9 shooting guard from Moe, Australia, is leading the Huskers with 13.7 points, 7.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She also leads the Big Red with 20 three-pointers and is hitting 95 percent of her free throws.

Preseason All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski has added 12.8 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds through nine games in 2022-23. Markowski managed 14 points and six rebounds in the win at No. 20 Maryland, despite battling foul trouble. The 6-3 center from Lincoln Pius X also leads the Huskers with seven blocks and ranks second on the team with 1.4 steals per contest.

Isabelle Bourne, a 6-2 junior forward from Canberra, Australia, has added 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds, including 18 points, six boards and a season-high four assists at No. 20 Maryland. Bourne hit a career-high four threes, as she teamed with Shelley on 10-for-15 three-point shooting against the Terps. Bourne notched her second double-double of the year with 15 points and 12 rebounds at No. 9 Virginia Tech (Dec. 1). Over the last three games, Bourne is averaging 17.0 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Allison Weidner added a breakout performance with 13 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and five assists in the win at Maryland. The 5-10 guard from Humphrey, Neb., scored all 13 of her points and grabbed eight rebounds in the second half at Maryland. Weidner had been bothered for three games by an eye injury suffered in Nebraska’s last home game against Tarleton (Nov. 22), when she was knocked out of the game just 59 seconds into the contest.

