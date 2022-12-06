Morning clouds give way afternoon sun Tuesday

Brad's Tuesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front moving across Nebraska will bring clouds and a few flurries this morning. Sunshine returns in the afternoon with pleasant temperatures for December. Wednesday will be a decent day with mainly dry conditions and temperatures above average. A storm system will bring a wintry mix across Nebraska on Thursday.

A few flurries possible Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. Becoming mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures Tuesday will be a bit above average.
High temperatures Tuesday will be a bit above average.

Mostly clear and chilly Tuesday night with lows around 20 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight low temperatures will be near average.
Overnight low temperatures will be near average.

Mostly sunny and pleasant for December. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with South wind becoming easterly in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler across northern Nebraska, continued pleasant in southern Nebraska.
Cooler across northern Nebraska, continued pleasant in southern Nebraska.

A stormy system will move into the plains Thursday bringing areas of rain, freezing rain and snow. Relatively nice condition on Friday and Saturday. Chance of rain or snow late on Sunday and Monday.

Wintry mix possible Thursday. Most of the weekend should be dry. Chance of rain and snow on...
Wintry mix possible Thursday. Most of the weekend should be dry. Chance of rain and snow on Monday.

