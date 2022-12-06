Putting the Christmas spirit of Seward County on display

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A collection of decorated Christmas trees in Seward features all of the cities, villages, and unincorporated communities in Seward County.

We visited with GWFC Seward Women’s Club member Jean Kolterman about this display.

“Our woman’s club started six years ago with something to add to the Christmas festival we have here in Seward,” Kolterman said. “One year we had dishes, or centerpieces, and we had one for every month. That’s where we got the idea of displaying 12 of something.”

This year the women’s club decided to display Christmas trees featuring Seward communities, and it turns out there are a total of 12 cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in Seward county. It worked out perfectly for the display, and the towns were invited to decorate their own tree and highlight their town’s own identity.

“Everyone had their ideas,” Kolterman said. “When I came in I thought a tree had fallen. But it happened to be Beaver Crossing’s tree, and the joke was a beaver had caused the tree to fall. Garland, for example, highlighted Ted Kooser, but also highlighted baseball. They are very much into baseball there. The tree topper is a cap. We have Cordova that has Danish history, Pleasant Dale has a tree where they call themselves P-Dale, and Staplehurst is here.”

Other cities on display are Goehner, Utica, Milford, and as you can imagine, Seward’s tree has a Fourth of July theme.

“Ruby is unincorporated and Tamora is unincorporated,” Kolterman said. But both have trees on display as well. The town of Bee is also on display, showing off the bee theme. The public is invited to come and see these Christmas trees. “We have a tight-knit county,” Kolterman said. “It’s important to promote each other, as we are dependent on each other. I just feel that’s the way it should be.”

