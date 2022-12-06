Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop

Lincoln concert scheduled in first leg of her ‘Queen of Me’ tour
Omaha will be included in the second leg of Shania Twain's upcoming "Queen of Me" tour in 2023.
Omaha will be included in the second leg of Shania Twain's upcoming "Queen of Me" tour in 2023.(Shania Twain)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year.

Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha.

Twain was already set to perform May 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln; but will now also perform on Nov. 23, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena about a month after the second part of her tour kicks off in San Antonio.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 16, on LiveNation.com.

Her “Queen of Me” album is set to release Feb. 3.

I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I'm playing even more shows!! Tickets on sale 12/16, 10am local time.

Posted by Shania Twain on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a “barndominium,”...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Anthony Pingel is heading to prison after a car crash that killed two teenagers.
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens
The Lincoln Police Department, with the help of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, recovered a stolen SUV...
Police recover stolen SUV submerged in Holmes Lake
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
LPD arrested a man, who is facing DUI charges, following a crash in southeast Lincoln on Friday.
Man arrested, facing DUI charges following crash in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Gov. Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Gov. Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Authorities say a Hershey man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 30 west of North...
Hershey man killed in fatal Highway 30 crash
Russ Barger, the Republican candidate for Lincoln's district 26, has asked the Secretary of...
Barger asks for hand recount in District 26 election results