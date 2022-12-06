Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop
Lincoln concert scheduled in first leg of her ‘Queen of Me’ tour
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year.
Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha.
Twain was already set to perform May 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln; but will now also perform on Nov. 23, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena about a month after the second part of her tour kicks off in San Antonio.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 16, on LiveNation.com.
Her “Queen of Me” album is set to release Feb. 3.
