Wednesday Forecast: More mild weather on Wednesday before wintry weather returns on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One more nice December day is expected on Wednesday before our attention turns to colder temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation for the day on Thursday with another round of winter weather possible early next week.

Look for low temperatures to be chilly on Wednesday morning, with morning lows ranging from the lower teens across northern Nebraska to the low to mid 20s across southern parts of the state.

Afternoon temperatures should be okay for early December standards, especially in the southern half of the state where we should see afternoon highs reach low 40s to low 50s. Colder air will remain bottled up across the northern third of the state, where highs likely won’t get out of the 30s. Look for temperatures to reach near 50° in Our Town York.

Skies should be mostly to partly sunny through the day on Wednesday with variable winds at around 5 to 15 MPH. Cloud cover should begin to increase from the south as we heard towards late Wednesday night.

As we transition from Wednesday to Thursday, our next winter storm looks to roll through the state. We have Winter Weather Advisories that have been issued for parts of southern Nebraska from late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon where areas of light ice and light snow could cause travel issues. We will likely see these advisories expand into parts of north central, northeastern, and possible southeastern Nebraska into the day tomorrow.

As the system swings through the state, areas of cold rain, snow, and possibly some ice are in the forecast. Much of our precipitation will depend on the temperature profiles around the area, as temperatures as the surface could be near or just above freezing through the day on Thursday.

Right now, models appear to favor parts of north central and northeastern Nebraska as the most favorable spots to see some light accumulating snow. Areas further south towards Our Town York and the Tri-Cities and southeastern Nebraska could see some light icing as well as some minor snow accumulations. That all being said, this will be a tricky forecast to nail down as so much will depend on the temperatures as stated earlier.

The extended forecast will give us a couple dry days with seasonal temperatures for Friday and slightly above average temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. Into early next week, longer range models are bringing another system through the area that could bring in more wintry precipitation with the potential for some accumulating snow.

