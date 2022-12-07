Allick helps Huskers reach Sweet 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bekka Allick has played a significant role in Nebraska’s run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The freshman from Waverly leads the team with a .334 hitting percentage. She also ranks among Nebraska’s leaders in kills and blocks.

Allick earned All-Big Ten honors during her first season on campus, which far exceeded her expectations.

“I made it my goal to be the number one goal on the B side,” Allick said. “I saw this position open up. Coach (Cook) is always the kind of guy that he’s going to dangle it in front of you until you go get it.”

Allick started 28 times this season, while quickly earning the trust of her teammates. Sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez says she’s seen tremendous growth from Allick throughout the year.

Nebraska carries a 26-5 record into the NCAA Sweet 16. The Huskers face Oregon on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Louisville.

