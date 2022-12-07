Cooking accident causes $300,000 in damage to apartment in Near South neighborhood

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says one person was hurt and extensive damage was caused to the second floor of an apartment complex following a fire Tuesday night.
By Ryan Swanigan and Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says one person was hurt and extensive damage was caused to the second floor of an apartment complex following a fire Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the building just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 21st and A Streets.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming from the second floor of the structure. LFR said crews also found someone outside the building who had been hurt when the fire broke out.

According to firefighters, that person was transported to a Lincoln hospital, but the extent of that person’s injuries is unclear.

LFR said firefighters worked to put out the fire from the outside first, before moving inside to extinguish the rest of it.

Chief Bopp said the cause of the fire appears to be a cooking accident due to food left unattended. The fire caused $250,000 in damage to the structure, and $50,000 in damage to the contents inside.

Firefighters said people living in all four unites of the apartment complex have been displaced.

The aftermath of a two-alarm apartment fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night.
The aftermath of a two-alarm apartment fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a “barndominium,”...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty of tax fraud in a scheme hatched...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Jerry Storovich, an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, was arrested...
Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE
Police said Jasper James, 19, was charged in the murder of his mother, Jennifer James, 47,...
Police: Son stabbed mother to death, hid body in crawlspace

Latest News

Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln
Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So...
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m....
Tips for dealing with renters insurance
Douglas County authorities have been looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection...
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize