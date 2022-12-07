EXCLUSIVE: Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott to authorities

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAYE CAULKER, Belize (WOWT) - The owner of a barbecue restaurant in Belize says he’s the one who turned in Aldrick Scott to local authorities.

Scott, 47, of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha.

Shalton Fuentes owns Google Grillz, a barbecue restaurant on the island of Caye Caulker, located off the coast of Belize. He told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him.

“While I was socializing with him through the street, he was at my home for four days. From the four days, I fed him and I clothed him,” Fuentes said.

According to Fuentes, Scott told him his first name was Nelson. Fuentes said he checked Scott’s information online and found that he was wanted in connection with Allen’s disappearance.

From there, he reported Scott to police and the U.S. Embassy.

“I played a role with the feds here in Belize. So, the role that I played, I told the people what taking place with him,” Fuentes said.

He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.

