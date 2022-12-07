H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights: Dec. 6

10/11 NOW at Ten
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Boys Basketball

Adams Central 54, Wood River 34

Aquinas 51, Howells/Dodge 45

Arcadia-Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29

Auburn 44, Douglas County West 29

Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28

Bellevue West 86, Papillion-LaVista 50

Bloomfield 58, Stuart 55

Brady 43, Sutherland 36

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Oakland-Craig 43

Columbus Scotus 48, Guardian Angels 42

Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian Academy 13

Creighton 59, Wausa 50

Cross County 68, Centura 49

David City 56, Schuyler 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64

Elm Creek 58, Alma 32

Exeter/Milligan 45, East Butler 37

Fairbury 60, Superior 50

Friend 77, Sterling 26

Garden County 79, Sioux County 36

Gordon/Rushville 65, Crawford 56

Harvard 61, Palmer 29

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Heartland 54, Sutton 34

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Lewiston 45

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Johnson County Central 47, Southern 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Homer 16

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 39

Lutheran High Northeast 53, Twin River 47

Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47

Maxwell 55, Hi-Line 51

Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27

Millard South 65, Westview 34

Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35

Minden 64, Lexington 51

Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21

North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Kearney Catholic 26

Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37

Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Elkhorn North 53

Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Norris 45

Pleasanton 67, Cozad 57

Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42

Seward 48, Lincoln Christian 29

South Platte 49, Sedgwick County, Colo. 47

Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24

St. Mary’s 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30

Summerland 56, Riverside 36

Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32

Tri County 64, Pawnee City 55

Waverly 49, Blair 43

Wayne 61, Wakefield 37

West Holt 65, Ord 30

West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT

Winnebago 62, Pender 44

Yutan 47, Arlington 35

Cattle Trail Invitational

Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 36

Hitchcock County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 16

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 5

Girls Basketball

Adams Central 55, Wood River 30

Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17

Alma 58, Elm Creek 53

Anselmo-Merna 49, Arcadia-Loup City 47

Archbishop Bergan 48, Omaha Roncalli 34

Arthur County 62, Creek Valley 37

Auburn 60, Douglas County West 49

Battle Creek 59, O’Neill 29

Bellevue West 64, Papillion-LaVista 58

Bennington 54, Omaha Mercy 26

Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43

Brady 30, Sutherland 23

Broken Bow 41, Amherst 39

Centura 43, Cross County 26

Conestoga 45, Omaha Christian Academy 26

Crofton 51, Boone Central 32

David City 51, Schuyler 10

East Butler 43, Exeter/Milligan 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9

Elkhorn North 56, Omaha Duchesne Academy 40

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 37

Fort Calhoun 44, Omaha Concordia 35

Gordon/Rushville 67, Crawford 37

Guardian Angels 44, Columbus Scotus 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Hi-Line 53, Maxwell 33

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59

Howells/Dodge 41, Aquinas 23

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Johnson-Brock 46, Palmyra 30

Kearney Catholic 40, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31

Lewiston 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 38

Lincoln Pius X 53, Omaha South 12

Loomis 40, Kenesaw 34

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 38

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35

McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20

Mead 31, Cornerstone Christian 25

Millard South 68, Westview 26

Minden 58, Lexington 10

Nebraska City 31, Ralston 25

Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15

North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46

Oakland-Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Whiting, Iowa 19

Ord 35, West Holt 29

Overton 56, Gibbon 22

Palmer 32, Harvard 18

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Norris 51, OT

Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5

Pender 77, Winnebago 35

Perkins County 48, Haxtun, Colo. 36

Plainview 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54

Platteview 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 25

Pleasanton 56, Cozad 49

Sandy Creek 52, Elba 10

Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, South Platte 51

Southern 37, Johnson County Central 35

Southern Valley 54, Cambridge 29

St. Mary’s 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

Sterling 62, Friend 41

Summerland 56, Riverside 22

Superior 47, Fairbury 14

Sutton 64, Heartland 29

Thayer Central 50, Diller-Odell 34

Valentine 46, Mullen 23

Wahoo 42, Ashland-Greenwood 36

Wakefield 49, Wayne 43

Wausa 47, Creighton 25

Waverly 48, Blair 29

West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45

Yutan 47, Arlington 27

Cattle Trail Invitational

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Dundy County-Stratton 30

Medicine Valley 47, Arapahoe 35

Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 18

Wauneta-Palisade 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 38

