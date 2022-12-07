H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights: Dec. 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Boys Basketball
Adams Central 54, Wood River 34
Aquinas 51, Howells/Dodge 45
Arcadia-Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29
Auburn 44, Douglas County West 29
Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28
Bellevue West 86, Papillion-LaVista 50
Bloomfield 58, Stuart 55
Brady 43, Sutherland 36
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Oakland-Craig 43
Columbus Scotus 48, Guardian Angels 42
Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian Academy 13
Creighton 59, Wausa 50
Cross County 68, Centura 49
David City 56, Schuyler 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64
Elm Creek 58, Alma 32
Exeter/Milligan 45, East Butler 37
Fairbury 60, Superior 50
Friend 77, Sterling 26
Garden County 79, Sioux County 36
Gordon/Rushville 65, Crawford 56
Harvard 61, Palmer 29
Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38
Heartland 54, Sutton 34
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Lewiston 45
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Johnson County Central 47, Southern 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Homer 16
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 39
Lutheran High Northeast 53, Twin River 47
Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47
Maxwell 55, Hi-Line 51
Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27
Millard South 65, Westview 34
Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35
Minden 64, Lexington 51
Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21
North Platte St. Patrick’s 41, Kearney Catholic 26
Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37
Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Elkhorn North 53
Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Norris 45
Pleasanton 67, Cozad 57
Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42
Seward 48, Lincoln Christian 29
South Platte 49, Sedgwick County, Colo. 47
Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24
St. Mary’s 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Summerland 56, Riverside 36
Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32
Tri County 64, Pawnee City 55
Waverly 49, Blair 43
Wayne 61, Wakefield 37
West Holt 65, Ord 30
West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT
Winnebago 62, Pender 44
Yutan 47, Arlington 35
Cattle Trail Invitational
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 36
Hitchcock County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 16
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 5
Girls Basketball
Adams Central 55, Wood River 30
Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17
Alma 58, Elm Creek 53
Anselmo-Merna 49, Arcadia-Loup City 47
Archbishop Bergan 48, Omaha Roncalli 34
Arthur County 62, Creek Valley 37
Auburn 60, Douglas County West 49
Battle Creek 59, O’Neill 29
Bellevue West 64, Papillion-LaVista 58
Bennington 54, Omaha Mercy 26
Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43
Brady 30, Sutherland 23
Broken Bow 41, Amherst 39
Centura 43, Cross County 26
Conestoga 45, Omaha Christian Academy 26
Crofton 51, Boone Central 32
David City 51, Schuyler 10
East Butler 43, Exeter/Milligan 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9
Elkhorn North 56, Omaha Duchesne Academy 40
Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 37
Fort Calhoun 44, Omaha Concordia 35
Gordon/Rushville 67, Crawford 37
Guardian Angels 44, Columbus Scotus 26
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53
Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38
Hi-Line 53, Maxwell 33
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59
Howells/Dodge 41, Aquinas 23
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Johnson-Brock 46, Palmyra 30
Kearney Catholic 40, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31
Lewiston 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 38
Lincoln Pius X 53, Omaha South 12
Loomis 40, Kenesaw 34
Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 38
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20
Mead 31, Cornerstone Christian 25
Millard South 68, Westview 26
Minden 58, Lexington 10
Nebraska City 31, Ralston 25
Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15
North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46
Oakland-Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Whiting, Iowa 19
Ord 35, West Holt 29
Overton 56, Gibbon 22
Palmer 32, Harvard 18
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Norris 51, OT
Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5
Pender 77, Winnebago 35
Perkins County 48, Haxtun, Colo. 36
Plainview 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54
Platteview 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 25
Pleasanton 56, Cozad 49
Sandy Creek 52, Elba 10
Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, South Platte 51
Southern 37, Johnson County Central 35
Southern Valley 54, Cambridge 29
St. Mary’s 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56
Sterling 62, Friend 41
Summerland 56, Riverside 22
Superior 47, Fairbury 14
Sutton 64, Heartland 29
Thayer Central 50, Diller-Odell 34
Valentine 46, Mullen 23
Wahoo 42, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Wakefield 49, Wayne 43
Wausa 47, Creighton 25
Waverly 48, Blair 29
West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45
Yutan 47, Arlington 27
Cattle Trail Invitational
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Dundy County-Stratton 30
Medicine Valley 47, Arapahoe 35
Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 18
Wauneta-Palisade 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 38
