Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

Police are now looking for a Kansas man in connection with the search for Cari Allen, missing since Nov. 19.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man sought by local authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America.

Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the...
Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen.(Courtesy photos)

Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to 6 News that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. News media in Belize have reported he was arrested Tuesday by Interpol in Caye Caulker, Belize, and is awaiting extradition.

Sources had told 6 News last month that they believed Scott had plans to leave the country, possibly to Mexico.

According to the arrest warrant issued in Douglas County Court last month, the 47-year-old is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony.

Scott, from Topeka, is retired military, serving a total of 20 years with both the Marine Corps and U.S. Army.

Allen was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, near her west Omaha home. Since that time, authorities have conducted searches at a home in Topeka, Kan., and at the landfill in Bennington.

Cari Allen, 43
Cari Allen, 43(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Search teams were also seen at Stolley Prairie near 168th and Blondo streets in Omaha, just a few blocks from Allen’s home, where crime technicians also towed Allen’s car out of her garage. A search was also conducted at an underpass near 169th Street and West Dodge Road.

Allen spent 11 years working for VODEC, a nonprofit helping adults with developmental disabilities. She works as a shared-living provider, opening up her home to those who needed it.

Investigative Reporter Mike McKnight and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a “barndominium,”...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty of tax fraud in a scheme hatched...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Jerry Storovich, an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, was arrested...
Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE
Police said Jasper James, 19, was charged in the murder of his mother, Jennifer James, 47,...
Police: Son stabbed mother to death, hid body in crawlspace

Latest News

Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So...
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire at Ruskin Place around 9:35 a.m....
Tips for dealing with renters insurance
LFR at the scene of an apartment fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night.
Roughly $300,000 in damage caused to apartment in Near South neighborhood
Seven people taken to a hospital
Omaha family injured escaping house fire, officer treated for smoke inhalation