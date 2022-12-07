Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man sought by local authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America.

Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen. (Courtesy photos)

Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to 6 News that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. News media in Belize have reported he was arrested Tuesday by Interpol in Caye Caulker, Belize, and is awaiting extradition.

Sources had told 6 News last month that they believed Scott had plans to leave the country, possibly to Mexico.

According to the arrest warrant issued in Douglas County Court last month, the 47-year-old is wanted for kidnapping and accessory to a felony.

Scott, from Topeka, is retired military, serving a total of 20 years with both the Marine Corps and U.S. Army.

Allen was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, near her west Omaha home. Since that time, authorities have conducted searches at a home in Topeka, Kan., and at the landfill in Bennington.

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Search teams were also seen at Stolley Prairie near 168th and Blondo streets in Omaha, just a few blocks from Allen’s home, where crime technicians also towed Allen’s car out of her garage. A search was also conducted at an underpass near 169th Street and West Dodge Road.

Allen spent 11 years working for VODEC, a nonprofit helping adults with developmental disabilities. She works as a shared-living provider, opening up her home to those who needed it.

—

Investigative Reporter Mike McKnight and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.