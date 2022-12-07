Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - By Dec. 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County will have, on average, already seen three inches of snow. In 2022, the area has only had a dusting, not even an inch.

In total, crews cover roughly 300 miles of asphalt and nearly 1,100 miles of gravel across the county. Normally they will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. Lancaster County road maintenance supervisor, Ron Bohaty, said the department has only used a tenth of that supply, which is giving them time and resources to work on other projects.

“We’ve been able to take deliveries of gravel and rock, we’ve been able to continue working on pipe instillations, we’ve worked on some concrete boxes that need to be cleaned out and if they’re frozen we can’t do that,” Bohaty said. “We’ve been able to continue working on those subdivisions, maintaining asphalt by doing some lining and it does give us some time to continue working on our own equipment and do maintenance so we’re prepared for the winter season.”

Bohaty said an average winter storm will cost roughly $25,000 of labor, equipment and material.

Throughout the season, crews will supply more chemicals than just salt and sand. They also supply 84,000 gallons of brine used on the roads before a storm hits and 18,000 gallons of apex for maintenance. Throughout an average storm of two inches of snow, they’ll use 8,000 to 12,000 gallons of brine.

“The little bit of extra time we’re having this year just gives us the chance to refine everything as well as continue working on all the projects that we have. One of the biggest ones happening this year was the wildfires over by Hallam. There was a lot of cleanup there and we were able to continue working on that and get the area cleaned up, where if it was winter conditions we probably wouldn’t have been able to this year.”

Bohaty said the department does have money allocated for chemicals like salt and sand, but outside of the that, there is no snow budget. In the case of inclement weather, anything additionally spent would come out of the construction budget for the next fiscal year, possibly hindering other projects.

10/11 weather forecasts do show wintry mixes in the near future. Dec. 31 is the latest Lincoln has gone without measurable snow at the Lincoln Airport. As of Dec. 7, 2022 there has not been measurable snow.

