LFR battling two-alarm apartment fire in south-central Lincoln

LFR at the scene of a two-alarm house fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night.
LFR at the scene of a two-alarm house fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night.(Ellis Wiltsey (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire at an apartment in the south-central part of the city.

Crews were called to the building just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 21st and A Streets.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene says the fire appears to be out, with crews working on the second floor of the building putting out hot spots.

One person has been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unclear right now.

A Street traffic appears to be shut down from 19th to 22nd while crews put out the fire and investigate.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a “barndominium,”...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Anthony Pingel is heading to prison after a car crash that killed two teenagers.
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens
The Lincoln Police Department, with the help of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, recovered a stolen SUV...
Police recover stolen SUV submerged in Holmes Lake
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
LPD arrested a man, who is facing DUI charges, following a crash in southeast Lincoln on Friday.
Man arrested, facing DUI charges following crash in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau is also updating their logo and branding, and will...
Visit Lincoln Launches rebranded website
Look for highs to range from the low 30s to the low 50s on Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: More mild weather on Wednesday before wintry weather returns on Thursday
Nebraska legal action fund formed to fight defamation
Nebraska legal action fund formed to fight defamation
Nebraska Legal Action Fund set up to fight defamation
Nebraska Legal Action Fund created to fight defamation for Nebraskans