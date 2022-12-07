LFR battling two-alarm apartment fire in south-central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is working to put out a fire at an apartment in the south-central part of the city.

Crews were called to the building just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 21st and A Streets.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on scene says the fire appears to be out, with crews working on the second floor of the building putting out hot spots.

One person has been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unclear right now.

A Street traffic appears to be shut down from 19th to 22nd while crews put out the fire and investigate.

