Nebraska governor, first lady plan Christmas treelighting festivities

The program is set for Sunday afternoon in the state Capitol rotunda.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Pete Ricketts will take part in a state Christmas tradition one last time as Nebraska’s governor this weekend.

Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will be celebrating the annual lighting of the state Capitol’s Christmas tree next weekend.

The event — open to the public — will feature live music and carol singing.

It will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the Nebraska Capitol Rotunda.

