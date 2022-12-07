Omaha family injured escaping house fire, officer treated for smoke inhalation

6 News WOWT Daybreak at 6
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of six was transported to a hospital after escaping a house fire Tuesday night. An Omaha police officer was also taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews arrived at the scene after 9:15 p.m. and found the house near 28th Avenue and Vane Street fully involved in fire.

6 News was told at the scene that a neighbor was also treated but did not require a trip to a hospital. It was later determined that two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

Omaha fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

