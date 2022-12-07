Roughly $300,000 in damage caused to apartment in Near South neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says one person was hurt and extensive damage was caused to the second floor of an apartment complex following a fire Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the building just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 21st and A Streets.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming from the second floor of the structure. LFR said crews also found someone outside the building who had been hurt when the fire broke out.

According to firefighters, that person was transported to a Lincoln hospital, but the extent of that person’s injuries is unclear.

LFR said firefighters worked to put out the fire from the outside first, before moving inside to extinguish the rest of it.

Crews did not find anyone else inside and there are no additional injuries that took place, according to Chief Bopp.

Chief Bopp said the cause of the fire appears to be related to a cooking accident, with $250,000 in damage to the structure, and $50,000 in damage to the contents inside.

Firefighters said at least four people have been displaced.

The aftermath of a two-alarm apartment fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

