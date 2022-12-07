LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across Nebraska, but it should remain sunny. A stormy system begins to move into the plains Wednesday night and Thursday bringing areas of snow, freezing rain and sleet. At this time snow amounts will not be heavy, but icy roads will be possible Thursday morning. Friday will be dry with seasonal temperatures.

Mainly sunny and a little cooler Wednesday for the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 40s and a north wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

Sunny and cooler. (1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds Wednesday night with a chance of a few flurries or patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Nebraska beginning Wednesday evening until late Thursday. The advisory ends in north central Nebraska at Noon on Friday. Areas of snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain will be possible tonight through Thursday. As far as accumulating snow, northern Nebraska could see 1 to 4 inches with less than an inch for central and eastern Nebraska.

Wednesday night through Thursday evening for some parts of Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Snow potential Thursday. (1011 Weather)

High temperatures on Thursday will mainly be in the 30s with an east wind 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures generally in the 30s. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be mainly dry and seasonally cool. The weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures above average. Another storm system could bring rain and snow Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Mainly dry weekend with more rain and snow possible next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.