Tips for dealing with renters insurance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As temperatures drop, the risk of fire increases from people using space heaters, fire places or candles.

In just the last week, 10/11 NOW reporters have been on the scene of three of those fires. A malfunctioning electric furnace was to blame for one fire. For renters, these fires can spell disaster.

“Because if you lose all of them, that’s a pretty significant financial loss,” Rick Self, a local State Farm insurance agent said.

“When you think about your personal property, clothing, your kitchen items...your living room, your bedroom, your electronics, you have to take all these things into consideration,” Self said.

And the two mistakes renters make when dealing with insurance is undervaluing those belongings or simply not having it (insurance).

Self says getting even the basic level of coverage is achievable for many.

“Renter’s insurance is probably one of the least expensive types of insurance you can get for the amount of coverage it will provide. You’re going to be able to get a significant amount of renter’s insurance for as little as you know, $8 to $10 a month,” Self said.

Self says renter’s insurance policies are broad and cover many things such as theft, water leaks, vandalism and of course fire.

Apartment landlords will likely ask for proof of renters insurance so they can be sure in a worst case scenario that their tenants are prepared.

