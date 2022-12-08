Friday Forecast: Not as icy and dicey

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a day of scattered freezing rain and drizzle, Friday appears both warmer and drier.

High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most locations across the state. Northeast Nebraska may stay in the upper 30s while southwestern areas aim for the low 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as well on Friday. Little to no precipitation is expected and any that falls will be in the early morning hours.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Even warmer conditions are expected over the weekend with 40s and 50s expected both days. Once again precipitation will be scarce, but some light snow is possible early Saturday.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Another storm system is on track to move in next week including both rain and snow. Stay tuned over the weekend for the latest projections.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

