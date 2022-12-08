Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border

Keystone XL Pipeline graphic.
Keystone XL Pipeline graphic.(Source: TransCanada Corporation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border.

According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed.

The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska in Washington County, Kansas.

‘The affected segment has been isolated, and booms deployed to control downstream migration of the release. The system remains shutdown as our crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil,” TC Energy said in a statement.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment through the deployment of booms downstream as we work to contain and prevent further migration of the release.”

It is unclear when the leak will be fixed.

