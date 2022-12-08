LES asking customers to report outages online

(KBJR)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to report power outages online as its third-party reporting phone system is experiencing issues.

According to LES, the phone system for outages is ‘still experiencing temporary, intermittent service, resulting in some callers receiving a busy signal.”

LES is asking its customers who are experiencing an outage to report it at LES.com/report.

“We utilize two separate outage reporting tools to ensure 24/7 outage support. Due to the temporary, intermittent service, those who call 888-365-2412 may hear a busy signal. Until full service is restored, LES customers should use //LES.com/Report as their primary outage reporting method. If a customer is unable to report an outage using the online or mobile form, they may leave a message at 402-475-4211, option 1,” LES said in a release.

Customers can stay up to date on outages at LES.com/Outage.

