LES urges customers to report power outages online

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With winter weather in the forecast, Lincoln Electric System is reminding customers of its online outage reporting tool at LES.com/Report. LES utilizes two separate outage reporting tools to ensure 24/7 outage support. The third-party provider of LES’ phone system, Powerline, is experiencing temporary, intermittent service, resulting in some callers receiving a busy signal. Until full service is restored, LES customers should use LES.com/Report as their primary outage reporting method.

“LES invests in infrastructure to keep outages to a minimum; however, winter weather can lead to outages,” said Lisa Hale, vice president of Customer Services. “We also build resiliency into our outage reporting systems because we know how important it is to reach us when an outage occurs. Our teams are taking extra steps to ensure open communication with customers while our provider fully restores phone system services.”

If you experience an outage, keep the following tips in mind:

For a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have a medical condition that requires electricity, create a plan for a battery back-up in advance of a power outage.

Be sure you are not the only one with an outage. If your neighbors have power, check fuses and circuit breakers before reporting the outage.

. Report your outage at //LES.com/Report

If you are unable to report an outage using the online or mobile form, you may leave a message at 402.475.4211, option 1. Please note that this reporting method may have a longer response time.

If you encounter a downed power line, stay clear and report it at //LES.com/Report . Even if you believe the line is de-energized, you should never go near a downed power line.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.