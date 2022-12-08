Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

10/11 NOW at 6
By John Grinvalds
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child.

Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.

No budding celebrity would be complete without their agent, and in this case, it was Mindi’s 10-year-old daughter Allie who paved the way.

“She actually grabbed my iPad and figured out what the instructions were to apply to be a contestant,” Mindi said. “So we actually did it right then and there. She pulled it up on my iPad, she taped a little 60-second video of me on my iPhone and we sent it in.”

Allie rooted her mom on during that September taping but they couldn’t tell anyone about how well it went until the episode aired on Wednesday night.

Family and friends gathered at the OG Grata in southwest Lincoln for a watch party.

Mindi said she enjoyed the experience, though she did feel the pressure of the TV cameras.

In the end, she was the big winner taking home almost $27,000 and a trip to Disney World.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a “barndominium,”...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
LFR at the scene of an apartment fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night.
Cooking accident causes $300,000 in damage to apartment in Near South neighborhood
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Jerry Storovich, an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, was arrested...
Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

Nebraskans remember family members on Pearl Harbor anniversary
Nebraskans remember family members on Pearl Harbor anniversary
Potential ice accumulation totals
Thursday Forecast: Mix of precipitation likely
LES urges customers to report power outages online
Community Corrections Center - Lincoln
10/11 investigates changes NDCS has made to reduce the number of inmates walking away