Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child.

Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.

No budding celebrity would be complete without their agent, and in this case, it was Mindi’s 10-year-old daughter Allie who paved the way.

“She actually grabbed my iPad and figured out what the instructions were to apply to be a contestant,” Mindi said. “So we actually did it right then and there. She pulled it up on my iPad, she taped a little 60-second video of me on my iPhone and we sent it in.”

Allie rooted her mom on during that September taping but they couldn’t tell anyone about how well it went until the episode aired on Wednesday night.

Family and friends gathered at the OG Grata in southwest Lincoln for a watch party.

Mindi said she enjoyed the experience, though she did feel the pressure of the TV cameras.

In the end, she was the big winner taking home almost $27,000 and a trip to Disney World.

