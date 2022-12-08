LPD: Wednesday night crash happened after pot, cash stolen from car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash that took place near 27th and Yankee Hill on Wednesday night, which sent one vehicle into a pond, happened shortly after the driver of one of the vehicles stole marijuana out of the other car, according to an accident report.

Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. near 27th and Yankee Hill.

City of Lincoln traffic cameras showed two vehicles involved in the crash, with many others stopped in the area. At one point, the camera showed a white car that had ended up on the edge of a pond, just beyond the southeast corner of the intersection.

According to the accident report filed by Lincoln Police, an unknown person stole marijuana and cash out of a vehicle at a gas station before leaving the scene in a Black 2006 Mazda 3.

The person who had the items taken then followed the vehicle in their 2007 Dodge Charger.

According to the report, the driver of the Mazda attempted a U-turn at the intersection of 27th and Yankee Hill, causing the Charger to collide with it.

The Mazda came to rest on 27th Street, while the Charger was pushed into a pond near the intersection, the report shows.

The driver of the Mazda then fled the scene and has yet to be located. Two other individuals in the Mazda claimed not to know the name of the driver who fled. The report also states witnesses corroborated the incident, but “stories varied on who may have been driving.”

According to Lincoln Police, as of Thursday afternoon, the driver of the Mazda has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday night, 1011 NOW was told two people were taken to the hospital following the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A vehicle sits in the edge of a pond near the Wilderness Hill Shopping Center at 27th and Yankee Hill late Wednesday night. (LTU)

