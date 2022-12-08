McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of Sharing promotion.(McDonald's)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents this Thursday and Friday.

The fast-food chain said customers can snag the deal when ordering through its app.

The burgers usually cost $2.89, but McDonald’s said it’s lowering the price as part of its SZN of Sharing promotion.

The double cheeseburger offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is good as long as supplies last.

Representatives say customers can unwrap deals, merchandise and prizes in the restaurant’s app through the SZN of Sharing promotion until Dec. 25.

According to McDonald’s, customers can grab “Exclusive McDonald’s Deals” that change during the week as part of its current promotion.

The burger chain is also offering the chance for someone to win free McDonald’s for life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
LFR at the scene of an apartment fire near 21st & A Streets Tuesday night.
Cooking accident causes $300,000 in damage to apartment in Near South neighborhood
Lincoln Police has responded to 16 reports of rock vandalism in the past five days.
Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Release of Brittney Griner unlikely to impact U.S. - Russia relations, experts say
Nevada authorities say they helped an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning...
Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
NDOT Traffic Cameras
NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening